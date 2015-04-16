BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces refinancing transactions
* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors, certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured notes due 2020
WASHINGTON, April 16 The European Central Bank's monetary policy will be accommodative in the foreseeable future, the bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.
"... Monetary policy needs to be accommodative, as I expect to be the case for the foreseeable future in the euro area," Constancio told a seminar at the Levy Economics Institute. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc discloses 10.2 percent passive stake in Athenahealth Inc as of April 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r2syM6) Further company coverage: