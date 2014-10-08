* To steer ECB balance sheet "significantly higher"
* Sees 400 bln euros of ABS eligible for ECB to buy
* Another 600 bln euros of covered bonds also qualifies
* Amounts ECB will buy are lower than theoretical sum
(Adds further Constancio quotes, background)
FRANKFURT, Oct 8 The European Central Bank is
embarking on a new policy phase with its latest stimulus
measures, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said, promising to
steer the central bank's balance sheet "significantly higher".
Since the summer, the ECB has cut interest rates to record
lows, offered banks new long-term loans, and announced plans to
buy private sector assets - a programme with which it aims to
stimulate lending to support the flagging euro zone economy.
Constancio said in the text of a speech released on
Wednesday that "the measures decided in the past few months mark
a new phase in the ECB's approach."
"With these new measures, the Governing Council demonstrates
that we are ready to actively steer the size of our balance
sheet towards significantly larger levels, so as to further ease
the stance of monetary policy," he added.
The ECB's stimulus puts it on a different policy course to
that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is preparing to stopper
the supply of cheap money that has been helping it revive the
U.S. economy.
Constancio repeated the ECB's position that its policymaking
Governing Council is "unanimous in its commitment to using
additional unconventional instruments within its mandate" should
it become necessary.
However, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, a member of the
Council, said in a newspaper interview released on Tuesday that
this commitment "is not meant to imply a willingness to
immediately fire whatever weapon happens to be in the arsenal".
Stressing that the economic recovery in the euro zone is
"still weak and fragile", Constancio said the period of very low
inflation levels the bloc is experiencing "raises serious
concerns".
Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.3 percent last month - far
below the ECB's target level of just under 2 percent over the
medium term.
ASSET BUYING
To stimulate lending and support the economy, the ECB plans
to buy reparcelled debt known as asset-backed securities (ABS)
as well as covered bonds, secured on solid assets such as
property.
Constancio said the stock of covered bonds eligible for
purchase by the ECB amounted to about 600 billion euros ($760
billion). Around 400 billion euros of ABS qualify for purchase
by the ECB under its new plan, he added.
"We are, of course, aware that the amounts that we will be
able to buy will be lower than the theoretical amount," he said.
The ECB plans its ABS purchases to include such reparcelled
debt from Greece and Cyprus, even though this does not meet the
eligibility criteria to qualify as collateral for its regular
refinancing operations.
The plans to buy ABS have drawn sharp criticism from
officials in Germany.
Constancio sought to play down concerns about buying ABS
from Greece and Cyprus, saying that "through risk mitigation
measures, such as demanding overcollateralisation and
considerably limiting the amount of each issue that can be
bought, we achieve risk equivalence with purchases from
jurisdictions that have ratings above the minimum".
"The majority of the combined stock of ABSs and covered
bonds is not held by banks and our purchases are not aimed at
buying these securities mostly from banks," he added.
"Nevertheless, in the present environment, direct purchases
of private assets by the central bank can also support banks on
the capital side."
(1 US dollar = 0.7899 euro)
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)