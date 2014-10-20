* Covered bonds purchases mark next stimulus step
* Market reaction muted
* ECB to start buying ABS in Q4
By Eva Taylor and Blaise Robinson
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 20 The European Central
Bank has started buying covered bonds, an ECB spokesman said on
Monday, opening a new front in its battle to revive the euro
zone economy and keep deflation at bay.
The ECB has already given banks the opportunity to borrow
four-year loans and will also start buying bundled loans or
asset-backed securities (ABS) later this year, having now cut
its main interest rate to almost zero.
By taking some of these assets off banks' balance sheets,
the ECB hopes to entice banks to lend more freely again, which
is crucial for the euro zone economy as it relies largely on
bank funding.
The market reaction to news of the covered-bond purchases
was muted. Shares in euro zone banks outperformed, with Banco
Santander up 0.9 percent, Societe Generale up
0.8 percent and UniCredit up 1.6 percent. But the
FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent.
Investors have set their sights on the release of the
results of the ECB's bank health checks on Sunday, which is set
to give the clearest picture yet of what state the euro zone
banking sector is in.
Covered bonds are debt backed by pools of home or commercial
property loans, and 90 percent of the global market is based in
Europe, especially in Denmark, Germany, Spain, France and
Sweden.
The ECB will also start buying ABS some time in the fourth
quarter, it said earlier this month, and will offer another
round of four-year loans at ultra-cheap rates in December.
The ECB hopes that these steps will ease lending conditions
and generate positive spill-over effects to other markets, which
in the end should revive the economy and help bring inflation
back towards its target of close to but below 2 percent.
Euro zone annual inflation stood at 0.3 percent in September
and has been in what ECB President Mario Draghi has called "the
danger zone" of below 1 percent for almost a year now.
The ECB said the latest stimulus measures combined would
have a "sizeable" impact on its balance sheet, which it aimed to
return towards levels last seen in early 2012. It stood around 3
trillion euros then.
The ECB's balance sheet reached just above 2 trillion euros
in early October.
