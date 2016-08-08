* Credit purchases up 30 pct last week
* Total since June 8 hits 15 bln euros
* ECB may have to slow pace in coming months: JPM
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Aug 8 The European Central Bank
increased its company debt purchases last week despite the
summer lull, bringing the total bought in two months to 15
billion euros, more than many in the market had expected, data
showed on Monday.
The ECB bought 1.76 billion euros ($1.95 billion) worth of
corporate bonds in the seven days to August 5, up by 29 percent
on the previous week, while purchases of sovereign debt, which
accounts for a much larger portion of the total, slowed.
The ECB started buying bonds issued by euro zone companies -
provided that they have at least one investment grade rating and
are not banks - on June 8 in a bid to stimulate hiring and
investment by lowering borrowing costs for firms.
Since then, it has spent 7.5 billion euros a month on that
debt, in line with the 5-10 billion euros range that sources had
told Reuters the ECB was targeting before the programme started.
Several market observers had voiced doubts that the ECB
would manage to buy so much given the reluctance of many credit
investors to part with their existing holdings at a time when
high returns on investment are hard to find.
"If they can achieve this rate of purchases in the quiet
summer period, it should be very encouraging for the more liquid
autumn months," Matthew Bailey, a credit strategist at JPMorgan,
said.
"We are still sceptical that they can maintain the current
rate of purchases for very long, as dealer inventories of
eligible bonds will eventually be depleted," he added.
Bailey estimated the ECB may have to start slowing the
monthly pace to 3-4 billion euros in the coming months.
To achieve the current pace, some of the six national banks
buying on behalf of the ECB have also snapped up debt issued by
companies with "split" ratings - meaning that their debt is
considered "junk" by one or more rating agencies and
investment-grade by others.
These include Spanish network operator Cellnex Telecom
, whose 750 million euros seven-year bond issue was
tapped by the Bank of Spain last week.
The bond is only due to hit the market on August 10 but the
yield on it, which measures the income that an investor would
earn if it bought it now and falls when the price goes up, has
already come down to 2 percent compared to almost 2.5 percent
when the bond was priced last week.
One in five of the bonds bought by the ECB since the start
of the programme had a negative yield, meaning the bank would
get back less money than it invested if it were to hold it to
maturity.
Negative-yielding debt bought by the ECB typically includes
paper maturing over the next four years and issued by
highly-rated or state-backed companies such as Swiss food group
Nestle or French power supplier Engie.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Tom Heneghan)