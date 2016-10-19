* Rates, QE parameters seen unchanged
* QE extension priced in for Dec
* Rates seen having bottomed out
* Decision at 1145 GMT
By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 The European Central Bank is
set to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but will likely lay the
groundwork for more easing in December as it tries to sustain a
long-awaited rebound in consumer prices.
Keeping interest rates and an 80-billion-euro per month bond
buying programme unchanged, ECB President Mario Draghi will
likely emphasize the continued need for monetary stimulus,
reinforcing expectations for an extension of the ECB's asset
buys beyond its scheduled end next March.
The ECB has provided unprecedented stimulus for years with
sub-zero rates, free loans to banks and over a trillion euros in
bond purchases, all in the hope of reviving growth and lifting
inflation back to its target of just below 2 percent after more
than three years of misses.
For Draghi, the trick will be to keep the door firmly open
to more stimulus without any hint of commitment that could
rattle markets and lead to a repeat of turbulence set off last
year, when the ECB raised expectations too high and did not
fully deliver on them.
Action is far from urgent, however. The euro zone economy is
chugging along, inflation is at a two-year high, national budget
proposals suggest a bit more fiscal support, and the early
impact on eurozone economies of Britain's decision to leave the
European Union has been muted. All these suggest that the
19-country bloc is on the path predicted by the ECB in
September.
But Draghi and fellow board members have gone to pains in
recent weeks to emphasize that this outlook is predicated on
"very substantial" monetary support, a hint taken as
confirmation that an extension is coming.
Indeed, ECB chief economist Peter Praet has warned that a
premature withdrawal of stimulus would stall and reverse the
upswing, a further sign any tapering is well into the future.
"Present loose (financial) conditions also reflect
expectations of additional ECB action, this suggests that the
ECB will have to do more just to preserve the current degree of
accommodation," UniCredit economist Marco Valli said.
"Therefore, anything less than quantitative easing extension
at 80 billion euros per month risks tightening financial
conditions via higher yields, a stronger currency and, possibly,
lower risk appetite."
The ECB's 1.74 trillion euro asset buying scheme is now set
to expire in March but the bank has always said that it would
run until it saw a sustained recovery in inflation.
The bank announces its rate decision at 1145 GMT and Draghi
hold a news conference at 1230 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters
unanimously expect unchanged rates with the vast majority
predicting an extension to asset buys in December.
WEAK INFLATION
The root of the problem is that inflation is still too weak
and may not hit the target for 2-3 years at the earliest.
Though it rose to 0.4 percent last month and may exceed 1
percent by the spring, the rise is due almost entirely to the
fading impact of dropping oil prices and not a rebound in
underlying prices.
Wage growth meanwhile remains weak, core inflation is stuck
below 1 percent and unemployment is high, suggesting that the
rise is far from the sustained increase the ECB had hoped for.
Lending growth is also showings signs of levelling off,
suggesting that banks may be struggling to pass on some of the
ECB's ultra loose policy measures.
Indeed, policymakers are increasingly emphasizing the
negative side effects of sub zero rates, particularly for banks,
suggesting that another rate cut may not be among the options to
be discussed in December.
The ECB relies on banks to transmit its policy measures but
low rates are hurting margins and depressing share prices,
likely leading to a curb on lending.
Any meaningful extension of asset buys will however require
the ECB to modify some of the programme's technical constraints
to counter the scarcity of some assets, like German bonds.
Though the committees working on proposals may present a
progress report to Governing Council on Thursday, a decision on
technical changes is more likely in December.
"Because markets would infer the shape of the additional
quantitative easing from the technical features and given that
all options attract some controversy, wet think the ECB will
only announce the technical changes in December," Morgan Stanley
economist Elga Bartsch said.
"In our view, it is simply too early for the ECB to step
away from its long-standing forward guidance on further rate
reductions and additional asset purchases," Bartsch added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)