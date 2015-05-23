(Adds detail, background)
By John O'Donnell and Axel Bugge
SINTRA, Portugal May 23 Stark structural
differences between countries in the euro zone could unravel the
currency union, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
warned on Saturday.
Draghi's blunt remarks address the widening rift between
countries such as Germany, which seeks to balance its spending
against income, and heavily-indebted Greece, which resists
economic reform.
"In a monetary union you can't afford to have large and
increasing structural divergences between countries. They tend
to become explosive," Draghi told an audience of academics and
central bankers.
"Therefore, they are going to threaten the existence of the
union, the monetary union," he said.
Differences in the cultures of the 19 countries in the euro
currency bloc, from Cyprus, close to the Middle East, to Ireland
or Finland in the north have often extended to the management of
their economies.
Labour laws and the degree of protection against losing your
job are different, for instance, depending on which country you
live in.
There has been increasing tension within the euro zone as
the financial crisis required the emergency bailout of countries
including Ireland, Portugal and Greece.
Germany has sought to persuade others to follow its
conservative approach to spending, while others accuse it of
doing too little to bolster the bloc's wider economy by refusing
to borrow for investments.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Axel Bugge and Janet
Lawrence)