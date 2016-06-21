FRANKFURT, June 21 The European Central Bank
will consider restoring Greek banks' access to its cheap funding
operations, ECB President Mario Draghi told the European
Parliament's economy committee on Tuesday.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
earlier that a decision could come as soon as Wednesday, at the
ECB's next Governing Council meeting, allowing banks to come off
an expensive emergency lifeline after more than a year
.
Greek banks lost their access to the ECB's cheap funding
mechanism early last year when Athens came to the brink of being
ejected from the euro zone. Regaining the funding would be a big
step in normalising an economy still weighed down by capital
controls and adjustments related to its bailout.
Draghi added, however, that Greece would have to meet
further conditions before it could take part in the central
bank's purchase of 80 billion euros per month worth of assets,
mostly government bonds.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)