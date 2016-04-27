BERLIN, April 27 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi is ready to appear at Germany's Bundestag to defend
the bank's loose monetary policies but warned that excessive
criticism could hurt the ECB's effectiveness, a newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
"Any perception that the ECB's independence is under attack
can unsettle businesses and consumers," Draghi told Germany's
Bild tabloid, according to an English version of the interview
published in Business Insider.
"They might then postpone investment and spending decisions
that are good for jobs and growth."
Tensions between the ECB and Germany have risen sharply in
recent months and Germany officials have asked Draghi to come to
Germany's parliament to discuss monetary policy, which they
argue especially hurt German savers.
To read the interview: here
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)