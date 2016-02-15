(Repeats to alerts)
FRANKFURT Feb 15 The European Central Bank is
ready to ease policy in March if the financial market turmoil or
the pass-through effect of low energy prices reduces inflation
expectations, President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
"First, we will examine the strength of the pass-through of
low imported inflation to domestic wage and price formation and
to inflation expectations," Draghi told the European
Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.
"Second, in the light of the recent financial turmoil, we
will analyse the state of transmission of our monetary impulses
by the financial system and in particular by banks," Draghi
said.
"If either of these two factors entail downward risks to
price stability, we will not hesitate to act."
At the ECB's last policy meeting Draghi raised the prospect
of further policy easing in March as inflation expectations sink
on tumbling energy prices, raising the risk that low inflation
becomes embedded and the ECB loses it credibility.
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, one of Draghi's key
allies, also warned over the weekend that recent financial
market turmoil could also delay the return of inflation to the
ECB's target of nearly 2 percent, a further hint that the ECB
may need to take action at its next meeting.
In December, the ECB cuts its deposit rate by 10 basis point
to -0.3 percent and extended its asset buy by six months, taking
the programme to 1.5 trillion euros.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)