FRANKFURT, March 1 Euro area inflation trends
are weaker than expected and the European Central Bank's policy
review in March has to consider increased risks and
uncertainties, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
"The review has to be seen against the background of
increased downside risks to the earlier outlook amid heightened
uncertainty about emerging market economies' growth prospects,
volatility in the financial and commodity markets, and
geopolitical risks," Draghi told a member of the European
Parliament in a letter dated March 1.
"In this environment, euro area inflation dynamics continue
to be weaker than expected," Draghi added.
