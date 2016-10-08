BRIEF-Strax Q1 net income down at EUR 17,000
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 20.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Euro zone inflation will soon move decisively higher and so far there is no evidence that low inflation has become embedded in wage setting, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Saturday.
Speaking at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting, Draghi added that euro zone growth appeared to have stabilised.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 20.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 282,329 dinars versus loss of 704,390 dinars year ago