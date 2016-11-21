FRANKFURT Nov 21 The European Central Bank needs to maintain its current level of monetary support to bring euro zone inflation back to its target, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

"The return of inflation towards our objective still relies on the continuation of the current, unprecedented level of monetary support, in spite of the gradual closing of the output gap," Draghi told the European Parliament.

"It is for this reason that we remain committed to preserving the very substantial degree of monetary accommodation necessary to secure a sustained convergence of inflation towards levels below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term," Draghi said, repeating the bank's recent policy message. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)