FRANKFURT Feb 1 The European Central Bank appointed Roland Straub as Counsellor to President Mario Draghi effective Feb 1, replacing Frank Smets, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Straub, 42, earlier a Counsellor to board member Benoit Coeure, has been with the ECB for the past decade after work at the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Andreas Framke.)