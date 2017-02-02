FRANKFURT Feb 2 Europe needs to fix its mistakes and reinforce its commitment to economic openness to protect wealth and political security, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"It is clear what the way ahead is for our union," Draghi said in Ljubljana. "Not to turn away from what has worked: our model of economic openness reinforced by our single currency. But to put right the mistakes that have prevented it from working as well as it should." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Andreas Framke)