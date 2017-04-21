FRANKFURT, April 21 Global growth and trade
appear to be picking up strength but risks for the euro zone
economy remain tilted to the downside, so 'very substantial'
accommodation is still necessary, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Friday.
In a statement largely reflecting the bank's March policy
statement, Draghi said that while the risk of deflation has
largely disappeared, underlying inflation has shown no
convincing upward trend.
"There are signs that the recovery is broadening across
countries and sectors," Draghi said in a statement to the
International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington.
"There are also signs of a somewhat brighter global recovery and
increasing global trade."
Draghi said that inflation -- 1.5 percent in March -- would
likely fluctuate around its current level in the coming months,
mainly reflecting exchange rate and energy price movements.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)