SINTRA, Portugal, June 27 The euro zone still
needs "considerable" monetary support from the European Central
Bank even as its economy recovers steadily and inflation picks
up, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
"All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening
recovery in the euro area. Deflationary forces have been
replaced by reflationary ones," Draghi said at the ECB's annual
policy forum in Sintra, Portugal.
"However, a considerable degree of monetary accommodation is
still needed for inflation dynamics to become durable and
self-sustaining."
