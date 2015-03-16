FRANKFURT, March 16 Describing the euro zone
economy as "steadily recovering", European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi called on Monday for a "quantum leap"
ahead in European integration that would see countries share
more sovereignty.
A week after the ECB began its programme of money printing
to buy sovereign bonds, Draghi said the bank's stimulus, along
with lower oil prices and structural reforms in euro zone
economies, were helping support growth in the 19-country bloc.
"We are meeting against the backdrop of a steadily
recovering economic situation in the euro area," he said in the
text of a speech for delivery at a finance conference.
"Most indicators suggest a sustained recovery is taking
hold," he added. "Confidence among firms and consumers is
rising. Growth forecasts have been revised upwards. And bank
lending is improving on both the demand and supply sides."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King)