FRANKFURT, March 16 Describing the euro zone
economy as "steadily recovering", European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi called on Monday for a "quantum leap"
ahead in European integration that would see countries share
more sovereignty.
A week after the ECB began its programme of money printing
to buy sovereign bonds, Draghi said the bank's stimulus, along
with lower oil prices and structural reforms in euro zone
economies, were helping support growth in the 19-country bloc.
"We are meeting against the backdrop of a steadily
recovering economic situation in the euro area," he said in the
text of a speech for delivery at a finance conference.
"Most indicators suggest a sustained recovery is taking
hold," he added. "Confidence among firms and consumers is
rising. Growth forecasts have been revised upwards. And bank
lending is improving on both the demand and supply sides."
But euro zone countries could not afford to rest on their
laurels, Draghi said, warning that the currency area's economies
and institutions have not converged sufficiently.
"This is why whenever there is a serious shock in any part
of the euro area, questions about the sustainability of the
union still arise," he said, pressing countries to reform their
economies to be able to stand on their own two feet.
Draghi noted that Europe's fiscal rules have repeatedly been
broken, straining trust between countries.
In response, he proposed deeper institutional integration,
with more shared sovereignty and strengthened democratic
accountability of the European Union towards its citizens.
"In sum, my conclusion is that there must be a quantum leap
in institutional convergence," Draghi said.
"We need to move from a system of rules and guidelines for
national economic policy making, to a system of further
sovereignty sharing within common institutions," he added.
