(Adds further comments by Draghi)

FRANKFURT, March 16 Describing the euro zone economy as "steadily recovering", European Central Bank President Mario Draghi called on Monday for a "quantum leap" ahead in European integration that would see countries share more sovereignty.

A week after the ECB began its programme of money printing to buy sovereign bonds, Draghi said the bank's stimulus, along with lower oil prices and structural reforms in euro zone economies, were helping support growth in the 19-country bloc.

"We are meeting against the backdrop of a steadily recovering economic situation in the euro area," he said in the text of a speech for delivery at a finance conference.

"Most indicators suggest a sustained recovery is taking hold," he added. "Confidence among firms and consumers is rising. Growth forecasts have been revised upwards. And bank lending is improving on both the demand and supply sides."

But euro zone countries could not afford to rest on their laurels, Draghi said, warning that the currency area's economies and institutions have not converged sufficiently.

"This is why whenever there is a serious shock in any part of the euro area, questions about the sustainability of the union still arise," he said, pressing countries to reform their economies to be able to stand on their own two feet.

Draghi noted that Europe's fiscal rules have repeatedly been broken, straining trust between countries.

In response, he proposed deeper institutional integration, with more shared sovereignty and strengthened democratic accountability of the European Union towards its citizens.

"In sum, my conclusion is that there must be a quantum leap in institutional convergence," Draghi said.

"We need to move from a system of rules and guidelines for national economic policy making, to a system of further sovereignty sharing within common institutions," he added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King)