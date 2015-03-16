* Draghi says euro zone is recovering steadily
* Says ECB stimulus, lower oil price, reforms helping growth
* But warns against complacency; must press on with reforms
* Calls for more integration to strengthen euro zone
(Adds further comment by Draghi, background)
FRANKFURT, March 16 Describing the euro zone
economy as "steadily recovering", European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi called on Monday for a "quantum leap" in
European integration so countries share more sovereignty.
A week after the ECB began printing money to buy sovereign
bonds, Draghi said the bank's stimulus, lower oil prices and
structural reforms in euro zone economies were helping support
growth in the 19-country bloc.
"We are meeting against the backdrop of a steadily
recovering economic situation in the euro area," he said in a
speech for delivery at a finance conference.
"Most indicators suggest a sustained recovery is taking
hold," he added. "Confidence among firms and consumers is
rising. Growth forecasts have been revised upwards. And bank
lending is improving on both the demand and supply sides."
The ECB had helped generate this upturn, said Draghi.
Earlier on Monday, the ECB said it settled 9.751 billion euros
($10.30 billion) of public-sector bond purchases in the first
week of the programme to pump more than 1 trillion euros into
the euro zone economy.
Under this quantitative easing (QE), the ECB intends to buy
60 billion euros a month of mainly sovereign bonds until
September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a sustained
adjustment in inflation back towards the ECB target.
The central bank projects its QE plan will turbo-charge a
frail euro zone recovery, already helped by lower oil prices and
a revival in bank lending.
But Draghi warned the currency area's economies and
institutions have not converged sufficiently.
"This is why, whenever there is a serious shock in any part
of the euro area, questions about the sustainability of the
union still arise," he said, pressing countries to reform their
economies to stand on their own two feet.
"SOVEREIGNTY SHARING"
Euro zone countries had not yet converged sufficiently to
dispel doubts about the bloc's cohesion, said Draghi, stressing:
"We have now integrated too much to even entertain reversing the
process - our economies are far too intertwined."
Draghi has been pushing deeper integration since early 2012,
when the euro zone debt crisis led him and other top
crisis-fighting figures to work on a roadmap towards a banking
union, fiscal union, economic union and political union.
His French predecessor, Jean-Claude Trichet, called in 2011
for a central European finance ministry.
The Italian ECB president noted Europe's fiscal rules have
repeatedly been broken, straining trust among countries.
In response, he proposed deeper institutional integration,
with more shared sovereignty and strengthened accountability of
the European Union towards its citizens.
"In sum, my conclusion is that there must be a quantum leap
in institutional convergence," Draghi said.
"We need to move from a system of rules and guidelines for
national economic policy making, to a system of further
sovereignty sharing within common institutions," he added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tom Heneghan)