By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, March 26 Bond-buying by the European
Central Bank will reinforce the euro zone's economic recovery,
its president, Mario Draghi, said on Thursday, adding that there
was already evidence that the scheme was taking effect.
"Monetary policy is reinforcing the cyclical recovery. I
insist in saying 'cyclical' because this recovery is not
structural," he told a parliamentary committee hearing, in a
reference to long-term problems such as unemployment.
Draghi told lawmakers in Italy's parliament that recent data
releases "are comforting about the contribution that monetary
policy is supplying to reinforce the cyclical recovery".
He said there has been a particularly noticeable effect in
lowering the level of the euro against other currencies.
The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, lent banks
billions of euros in cheap funds and begun buying sovereign
bonds to try to bolster the euro zone economy and bring
inflation back from zero to its target of close to 2 percent.
However Draghi repeated his mantra that euro zone
governments had to do their part to boost productivity and
growth by passing structural reforms to their economies and said
that weakness in any one country hampered the entire bloc.
"Low potential growth creates macroeconomic imbalances and
the vulnerability which arises has reverberations in other
countries of the area," he said.
Draghi also gave his encouragement to efforts in Italy and
other countries to reduce billions of euros of bad loans in the
banking system that are holding back lending and creating an
obstacle to economic recovery.
Speaking to a parliamentary committee hearing in Rome, he
said there needed to be a rapid solution to the problem of
impaired loans in the euro zone overall.
"In general, the ECB looks very favourably at measures aimed
at reducing the weight of impaired elements in the balance
sheets of banks, including Italian banks," he said. "An
initiative of this kind frees up resources for the benefit of
companies above all," he said.
The comment came as Italy looks for a way to help banks cut
their heavy burden of non-performing loans and develop a market
for distressed loans, which have grown sharply since the start
of the economic crisis.
