BRUSSELS, March 17 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday he expected interest
rates to remain low, or even lower than now, for a considerable
period.
Speaking after briefing EU leaders on the economic outlook
at a Brussels summit, Draghi told reporters: "The Governing
Council expects the interest rates to remain at present, or at
lower levels ... for an extended period of time and well beyond
the end of our asset purchase programme."
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Jan Strupczewski)