FRANKFURT, April 15 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday the euro zone's economy
had gained momentum since the end of 2014 and that the recovery
would gradually strengthen and broaden.
Noting the small pick up in inflation to -0.1 percent in
March, Draghi said that although it was likely to remain low or
negative for months, "inflation rates are expected to increase
later in 2015 and to pick up further during 2016 and 2017".
"While remaining on the downside, the risks surrounding the
economic outlook for the euro area have become more balanced on
account of the recent monetary policy decisions, the fall in oil
prices and the lower euro exchange rate," Draghi said.
Draghi's remarks come ahead of the ECB quarterly Survey of
Professional Forecasters on Thursday and follow an ECB survey
earlier this week showing banks forecasting the strongest demand
for company loans in over a decade.
In March, ECB staff boosted their predictions for growth in
euro zone economic output to 1.5 percent this year but said that
oil prices would keep price inflation flat in 2015 before it
advances towards 1.8 percent in 2017.
ECB money printing will help accelerate recovery, with the
euro at a 12-year low, buoying exporters, and borrowing in many
countries cheaper than ever.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Marc Jones Editing by
Catherine Evans)