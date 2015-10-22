(Adds more comments, data)
VALLETTA Oct 22 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday monetary policy alone cannot solve
the euro zone's economic problems and called on member countries
to take additional actions alongside.
"Monetary policy should not be the only game in town," he
told a news conference in Malta. "All countries should strive
for growth-friendly fiscal policies."
Annual growth in the euro zone is running at only around 1.2
percent, although there is a large gap between countries.
Draghi said much of this gap could be put down to the
efforts countries had made to make their economies flexible, and
particularly at getting debt down.
"It is quite clear that a big stock of debt (hurts) growth,"
he said.
Looking at the currency bloc's economy, Draghi said there
were plenty of negative risks, which would prompt a
re-examination of policy by the ECB's December meeting.
"The risks to the euro area growth outlook remain on the
downside reflecting in particular the heightened uncertainties
regarding developments in emerging market economies, which have
the potential to further weigh on global growth and foreign
demand for euro area exports, he said.
(Writing by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)