(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE Jan 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European
Central Bank has fired its bazooka. For emerging markets, it's
little more than a water pistol.
At 60 billion euros ($68 billion) a month, the ECB's
quantitative easing programme is not to be scoffed at. Add Mario
Draghi's bond-buying plan to the Bank of Japan's ongoing
splurge, and the two central banks are pumping out $1.5 trillion
a year in cheap money. The U.S. Federal Reserve spent close to
$4 trillion over six years.
Opening the two new liquidity taps should benefit emerging
markets that are fearful of rising global interest rates.
Unfortunately, faltering growth and stumbling prices will
overwhelm the stimulus.
A similar enhancement to worldwide QE would have been
wondrous for emerging markets between 2010 and 2012. Back then,
they were riding the wave of global cheap money. Some were more
reckless than others. The likes of India, Indonesia, Brazil,
Turkey and South Africa got into trouble when they were shown to
be excessively reliant on foreign investment.
But now it's different for everyone. The main reason
emerging markets attracted cheap money was their superior
growth. According to the International Monetary Fund, their
aggregate rate of GDP expansion has slowed from 7.5 percent in
2010 to 4.4 percent last year. This year might be even more
sluggish.
Global disinflation is another worry. Falling commodity
prices are a challenge for the emerging markets that produce
them. But even in oil-importing nations like China, cheaper
crude and copper won't be an unalloyed blessing. Servicing hefty
corporate debt from stagnant cash flows could prove tricky. If
the greenback keeps rising, U.S. dollar-denominated debt will
become more expensive.
To be sure, it can't hurt to have an extra $1.5 trillion a
year sloshing around. Several emerging economies could use this
unexpected extension of the global cheap money era to cut their
own domestic interest rates. That's something they would
otherwise have been reluctant to do when the Fed is considering
its first post-crisis rate hike.
If those local monetary manoeuvres revive growth prospects
for emerging markets, or at least stop a further slide, Draghi's
water pistol might prove surprisingly useful.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The European Central Bank on Jan. 22 said it would launch
a government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of
billions of euros into the sagging euro zone economy. The ECB
said it would buy government bonds from March until the end of
September 2016 and beyond if inflation wasn't back on track to
its 2 percent target.
- Together with existing schemes to buy private debt and
funnel hundreds of billions of euros in cheap loans to banks,
the new quantitative easing programme will pump 60 billion euros
a month into the economy, ECB President Mario Draghi said. By
September next year, more than 1 trillion euros will have been
created.
- Asian stocks extended a global rally on Jan. 23. The
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose
to an eight-week high. Japan's benchmark Nikkei index gained 0.9
percent and Australian and South Korean shares also made
sizeable gains. The Indonesian stock index rose to a record
high.
- Reuters: ECB launches 1 trillion euro rescue plan to
revive euro economy
