FRANKFURT, June 7 The European Central Bank is
likely to nudge up its forecasts for economic growth in the euro
zone but trim its estimates for inflation at its meeting on
Thursday, sources told Reuters.
This mixed outlook should strengthen the case for keeping
the ECB's aggressive stimulus policy of massive bond purchases
and sub-zero rates in place despite growing calls from Germany
for a gradual tightening.
The sources said the changes will be small, in some cases as
tiny as 10 basis points, reflecting an adjustment rather an
overhaul of the March projections.
The ECB is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged on
Thursday, including its 2.3 trillion euro bond buying programme
and pledge to keep rates low.
But sources told Reuters last week the ECB will acknowledge
the improved economic outlook by removing a reference to
"downside risks" in its statement.
Policymakers may also discuss closing the door to further
rate cuts, although any decision on the matter is far from
certain, the sources said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)