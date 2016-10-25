BERLIN Oct 25 Record-low interest rates in the
euro area are not the new normal, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, adding that the single
currency area will remain vulnerable without a full monetary and
banking union.
"New normal certainly not. We will get out of these measures
when price stability has been reached in a sustainable way
without the extraordinary monetary support of today," he said
during a question and answer session after a lecture in Berlin.
"We should not lose sight of the fact that if the monetary
union is not finished, if the banking union is not completed, if
the capital markets union isn't achieved, these risks remain on
our radar," he added.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel)