FRANKFURT Feb 1 The European Commission could
act as a treasury for the euro zone, a top European Central Bank
policy setter said on Monday, arguing for politicians to take
steps to show they want the euro to be a lasting success.
Benoit Coeure, who sits on the ECB's Executive Board, called
for "a strong political commitment to complete Economic and
Monetary Union so as to give the public, businesses and markets
a strong signal that we are serious about making the euro a
lasting success."
He backed the idea of creating a euro zone treasury, a step
that would be unpopular by many euro zone states who want to
protect their autonomy.
"One element here will be to strengthen the euro area
executive with a euro area treasury, be it within the Commission
or as a separate body," he said.
"Another element will be to build up a genuine legislative
capacity at euro area level and to make institutions acting in
the euro area's interest, such as the European Stability
Mechanism, accountable to it."
Coeure also argued that for Europe's recovery to become
structural, and thus to increase growth potential and reduce
structural unemployment, monetary policy action is not enough on
its own.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Balazs Koranyi)