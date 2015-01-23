(Repeats item published on Jan. 22 with no changes to text)
By Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Jan 22 Federal Reserve policymakers,
already struggling to assure investors that they remain on track
for a mid-year interest rate rise, will find the task has just
become harder with their peers in Europe and elsewhere headed in
the opposite direction.
The swelling ranks of central banks cutting rates and
ramping up stimulus make it more difficult and riskier for the
Fed to proceed with plans to end crisis-era policies, according
to Fed analysts and former staffers.
It is not unusual for central banks to be out of synch at
times, but the deepening divide between the Fed and much of the
rest of the world is unprecedented, heightening the risks and
uncertainty surrounding the Fed's plans, economists say.
The European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to pump 60
billion euros ($68.17 billion) a month into the faltering euro
zone economy just deepened the divide. The stimulus rivals the
size of the quantitative easing program the Fed ended only three
months ago in a sign of confidence about U.S. economic
recovery.
The euro fell below $1.14 after the ECB announcement, its
lowest level since July 2003, while interest rates on long term
U.S. bonds continued their recent nosedive.
"The foreign outlook...has darkened. And that will make this
decision - lift off, the path of interest rates thereafter, how
you communicate it - harder," said Jon Faust, director of the
Center for Financial Economics at Johns Hopkins University in
Baltimore and a former adviser to Fed chair Janet Yellen.
"It will be doubly important for the (Fed's policy setting
committee) to communicate how it is thinking about risks flowing
from abroad, because we are facing a truly unique constellation
of circumstances."
The Federal Open Market Committee meets next week, and is
expected to repeat that those risks from abroad have yet to
throw the U.S. recovery or their rate plans off track. U.S.
central bankers have been adamant on that point over the past
several months despite tumbling oil prices, ebbing global
growth, and market expectations that the Fed will eventually
capitulate and delay its first rate increase since 2006.
U.S. policymakers have insisted that as long as the economy
continues generating jobs, growth will remain on track and
inflation eventually would begin to rise towards the Fed's two
percent target.
PULLING THE OTHER WAY
But next week will test whether, in fact, they are willing
to swim against the current in conditions that get tougher by
the week, and also if they can make their case convincingly.
The ECB is not the only one pulling in the other direction.
The Bank of Japan and a host of important secondary players
- Canada, India, Turkey, China, Denmark, and Switzerland among
them - have cut interest rates recently, often surprising
markets and showing how unpredictable conditions have become.
The steps those banks are taking will make the mechanics of
raising U.S. rates more challenging: lower rates and massive new
liquidity overseas will lure investors to U.S. assets as the
higher-yielding safe haven of choice, pushing down the very
rates the Fed will try to increase, and driving up the value of
the dollar.
They could also hurt U.S. jobs and growth, the indicators
the Fed arguably cares most about. Fed officials have downplayed
the dollar's strength, noting that the United States is less
reliant on trade than other developed nations, and able to count
more on domestic demand.
Yet the impact could be significant.
Bank of Canada's surprise rate cut on Wednesday knocked down
the Canadian dollar against the U.S. currency below 81 cents,
adding to a drop of 15 percent since mid-2014. Canada is the
United State's largest trading partner. It also shares supply
chains in the auto and other industries that allow jobs and
investment to shift to the cheapest source.
Other countries may follow along soon, driving up the value
of the dollar further and making U.S. goods more expensive.
"The pressure on other commodity-dependent central banks to
follow suit will likely rise in the coming months as they wipe
the dust off their competitive devaluation playbook," said TD
Securities analyst Millan Mulraine.
OPENING THE FLOODGATES?
The Fed will also now have to contend with a potential flood
of money from investors looking to the United States as the
global economy's sole bright spot.
U.S. bond rates have been falling in recent months. Hundreds
of billions of dollars that will be created by the ECB and
potentially other banks in coming months may be headed this way,
meaning even more downward pressure on market rates and dollar
strengthening that the Fed will have to deal with when it
decides to hike.
There are other risks as well.
If Europe, Japan, China and other economies fail to respond
to more stimulus, it would reinforce the notion that the world
has moved into a permanently lower gear, so called "secular
stagnation" - a bad omen for U.S. wages and growth.
The World Bank also warned last week that developing
countries "may be tested" in coming months if investors decide
to shift from emerging market stocks, bonds and businesses into
U.S. assets.
In the tidal struggle that is developing over the direction
of global interest rates, investors last year already pulled a
quarter of a trillion dollars out of emerging markets, according
to a recent report by the Institute of International Finance.
Cross-border investment is expected to fall again in 2015 as a
Fed policy shift approaches, according to the IIF.
"We have not lived through a period of such wide monetary
policy divergence...We don't have a good roadmap for how this
plays out," said IIF chief economist Charles Collyns.
If Fed tightening proceeds, it could lead to market turmoil,
potentially undermining global growth and, in the extreme, the
U.S. recovery. "The markets could wake up one day and make a
substantial and abrupt move and it could have quite a negative
impact."
($1 = 0.8801 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York and Ann
Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by David Chance and Tomasz
Janowski)