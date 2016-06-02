VIENNA, June 2 The European Central Bank nudged
up its inflation forecast for 2016 on Thursday and predicted
price growth would remain below its target through 2018 as it
struggles with cheap energy feeding into the price of other
goods and services.
The ECB raised its 2016 inflation projection to 0.2 percent
from 0.1 percent seen in March and kept its 2017 forecast at 1.3
percent, ECB President Mario Draghi said as he presented
quarterly staff forecasts.
For 2018, the end of its forecast horizon, the ECB stuck to
its prediction for an inflation rate of 1.6 percent - still
short of its target of almost 2 percent.
Inflation has undershot the target for three years and will
likely stay below it for more than three more year.
The bank also made modest adjustments to its GDP growth
projections after the euro zone economy outperformed
expectations in the first quarter and recent data indicated that
consumption is holding up well, confidence is rising and
investments are rebounding.
The following are the ECB staff's new projections for
inflation and GDP growth. Previous figures, from March, are in
brackets.
2016 2017 2018
GDP growth 1.6 (1.4) 1.7 (1.7) 1.7 (1.8)
Inflation 0.2 (0.1) 1.3 (1.3) 1.6 (1.6)
