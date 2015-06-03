FRANKFURT, June 3 The European Central Bank
raised its 2015 inflation forecast on Wednesday, arguing that
its 60 billion euro per month asset-buying programme is bearing
fruit.
It kept its economic growth projections steady.
The ECB predicted that inflation would average 0.3 percent
this year, above its March forecast for unchanged prices,
reflecting a rebound in oil prices, a pick-up in growth and the
impact of its 1 trillion euro-plus quantitative easing plan.
The bank sees GDP growth at 1.5 percent this year, the same
as it saw in March. That would be the euro zone's fastest growth
rate since 2011, when the economy expanded by 1.6 percent.
The ECB targets inflation at just under 2 percent but
anaemic growth, weak consumption, poor lending growth and a fall
in oil prices pushed prices into deflation earlier this year
before a return to positive territory in May.
The following are the bank's new forecasts for growth and
inflation. Previous figures are in brackets. All figures are
percent.
2015 2016 2017
GDP growth 1.5 (1.5) 1.9 (1.9) 2.0 (2.1)
Inflation* 0.3 (0.0) 1.5 (1.5) 1.8 (1.8)
Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)