FRANKFURT, March 10 The European Central Bank
slashed its inflation forecasts on Thursday and predicted that
price growth will remain below its target even in 2018 as it
struggles with cheap energy feeding into the price of other
goods and services.
The ECB cut its 2016 inflation projection to 0.1 percent
from 1.0 percent and lowered the 2017 forecast to 1.3 percent
from 1.6 percent, ECB President Mario Draghi said as he
presented quarterly staff forecasts.
Making its initial 2018 projection, the ECB predicted an
inflation rate of 1.6 percent, also short of its target of
almost 2 percent. Inflation has undershot the target for three
years and the forecasts suggest it will fall short for at least
three more years.
The bank made more modest adjustments to its GDP growth
projections after the euro zone economy slightly outputformed
its expectations last year and recent data indicated that
consumption is holding up well.
The following are the ECB staff's new projections for
inflation and GDP growth. Previous figures, from early December,
are in brackets.
2016 2017 2018
GDP growth 1.4 (1.7) 1.7 (1.9) 1.8
Inflation 0.1 (1.0) 1.3 (1.6) 1.6
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)