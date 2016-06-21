FRANKFURT, June 21 Germany's Constitutional
Court rejected on Tuesday a challenge of the European Central
Bank's emergency bond-buying scheme, clearing a never-used
crisis fighting tool.
Conceived at the height of Europe's debt crisis, the
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme was launched as
part of ECB President Mario Draghi's pledge to do "whatever it
takes" to preserve the euro, giving the bank broad powers to buy
the debt of financially strained members.
The European Court of Justice has already cleared OMT but a
35,000-strong German group, including politicians and academics,
asked the German court to dismantle it, arguing that it
constituted illegal monetary financing, violating German law.
The German court earlier expressed reservations about OMT,
arguing that it may exceed the ECB's mandate, could violated the
prohibition of monetary financing and did not place necessary
limits on the bank. But it did not make a ruling at the time,
referring the case instead to the European court in an
unprecedented move.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)