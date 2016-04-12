BERLIN, April 12 Discussing the effectiveness and side-effects of monetary policy must be permissible despite the European Central Bank's independence, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

Berlin would respect the ECB's independence "without fuss or quibble", the official said, adding: "It must be permissible, with all respect to the independence of the central bankers, to discuss effects and side-effects of monetary policy."

On Greece, the official said Berlin was counting on a quick solution in the coming days to remaining issues regarding the review of Athens' bailout plan, but all sides had to move.

A decision on Greek debt measures could only be made once the first bailout review was completed, the official added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)