BERLIN, April 13 Europe's politicians need to
generate economic growth to help push up the low inflation rates
in the euro zone, which the European Central Bank is mandated to
target, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"What politicians can do is to provide for more growth again
in Europe, and not just in Germany but in all of Europe, and
from this growth to get into a situation in which the inflation
rate is higher again," Merkel told reporters after meeting state
leaders from eastern Germany.
Noting that the ECB had a mandate to bring inflation to a
certain level, she added: "In this respect, our task is to
generate growth and jobs."
