VIENNA, April 8 The European Central Bank's
ultra-low interest rates are making "little people" like
workers and pensioners poorer, German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Friday, arguing that Europe needed a growth
programme.
"What the European Central Bank is doing now is for many
savers, for little people, for workers, for pensioners, an
expropriation, but it is not the ECB's fault," Gabriel, who is
also Germany's vice chancellor, said on a visit to Vienna.
"The blame lies with Europe's inability to put together a
joint growth programme, always with the argument 'we have no
money'," he added.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)