* Merkel says more growth will bring inflation
* Acknowledges ECB's price stability mandate
* French FinMin urges Germany to respect ECB independence
* Merkel allies have complained ECB low rates hurt savers
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, April 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
weighed into a debate about the European Central Bank's low
interest rate policy on Wednesday, pressing Europe's governments
to do more to generate growth that she said would help push up
inflation.
The ECB has faced intense criticism from German politicians,
who have complained the ECB's ultra-low rates are creating a
"gaping hole" in savers' finances and pensioners' retirement
plans as returns have dropped.
The chorus of complaints prompted France's finance minister
to urge Germany on Wednesday to respect the ECB's independence.
Merkel followed up by arguing Europe's politicians could
themselves help lift inflation by doing more to support growth.
"What politicians can do is to provide for more growth again
in Europe, and not just in Germany but in all of Europe, and
from this growth to get into a situation in which the inflation
rate is higher again," she told reporters.
By shifting the focus to politicians, Merkel could help take
the heat out of the debate about the central bank's policies and
shift attention towards government measures to foster growth.
The ECB targets inflation of close to 2 percent over the
medium-term but it is running at just below zero. To pick up
price pressures, the central bank has cut interest rates to
record lows and expanded its asset purchases.
In an interview with Reuters published on Tuesday, Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the ECB's low rates were
causing "extraordinary problems" for German banks and pensioners
and risked undermining voters' support for European integration.
He suggested the ECB's low rates risked fuelling the rise of
euroscepticism in Germany, where voters flocked to the
right-wing Alternative for Germany in state elections last
month.
But Merkel sought to refocus the debate, noting the ECB had
a mandate to bring inflation to a certain level, and adding: "In
this respect, our task is to generate growth and jobs."
A storm of protest erupted in thrifty Germany after Draghi
last month described the idea of so-called helicopter money -
sending money directly to citizens - as a "very interesting", if
unexamined, concept.
Schaeuble, who said he stays in close contact with Draghi,
told Reuters he would be amazed if the central bank was
seriously considering such a policy.
