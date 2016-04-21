(Adds quotes, background)
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 21 Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday that criticism in Germany of the
European Central Bank's record low interest rates was legitimate
and did not amount to interference in the bank's independence,
which she completely supports.
"The ECB is independent in its policy. It has a clear
mandate, that of price stability," Merkel said after talks in
the Netherlands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
"It's uncontested that monetary policy can't solve all
problems. That's why it's the responsibility of us politicians
to do our homework in our area, in economic policy, in
structural reform," she added.
"The better we do this, the faster growth will come and then
the inflation rate will certainly rise again."
She stopped short of spelling out what kind of economic
policy changes euro zone governments would pursue to fuel
growth.
Her deputy, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, said on
Wednesday the ECB's policy of printing money and cutting
interest rates to revive euro zone growth had reached its limits
and governments must help it by investing instead of saving.
But she appeared to defend criticism in Germany of the
central bank's record low interest rates, which is hurting
savers and pensioners as well profit margins of banks.
"That people in Germany nonetheless discuss that interest
rates were once higher, that is legitimate, I believe. And it
shouldn't be confused with interference in the independent
policy of the ECB, which I fully support," Merkel said.
The ECB said on Thursday it would start buying corporate
bonds in June on the market and directly from issuers as part of
its 80-billion-euros per month purchase programme.
ECB chief Mario Draghi also dismissed German criticism of
his policy actions, saying the central bank obeyed the law, not
politicians and its mandate of price stability was for the whole
of the euro zone, "not just Germany."
He was responding to German criticism of his recent comments
that the idea of 'helicopter money' - sending money directly to
citizens - was a very interesting concept.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by
Joseph Nasr; Editing by Dominic Evans)