BERLIN, March 10 A senior lawmaker from
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Thursday the
European Central Bank's package of rate cuts would not tackle
the euro zone's economic woes, but could cause the property
market to overheat.
"The ECB package cannot and will not solve the economic
problems in Europe," said Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary
floor leader of Merkel's conservative bloc.
The ECB measures would come to nothing as long as
governments were not willing to push ahead with structural
reforms, he said, adding: "There is also the risk of bubbles
forming, for example on the real estate market."
A spokesman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
declined to comment on the ECB's latest decision, saying the
central bank's monetary policy is independent.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)