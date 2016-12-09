BERLIN Dec 9 The German government on Friday
stressed its view that structual reforms are the key to
supporting economic growth in the euro zone, and declined to
comment on the European Central Bank's decision a day earlier to
extend its stimulus programme.
"You know how important the ECB's independence is to us and
that therefore, out of principle, we do not comment on its
measures," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government
news conference when asked about Thursday's policy decisions.
"Independent of that, the government remains convinced that
the path to sustainable growth and employment is via structural
reforms, and so it is important - and (ECB President Mario)
Draghi always points this out - that opportunities for reform
are seized," he added.
