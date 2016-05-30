BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction says shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
BERLIN May 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the European Central Bank's responsibility for the entire euro zone meant the institution was not pursuing the best monetary policy for Germany.
He also said that all institutions, including the ECB, needed to be open to being debated publicly.
In recent weeks the ECB has been subject to criticism from some German politicians for its ultra-low interest rates. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
BAKU, May 16 Azeri central bank said on Tuesday that the state sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ has sold $793.1 million in the forex market auctions in the first quarter, down 47 percent year-on-year.