BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start
to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary
policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.
Speaking at an event of regional banks in Berlin, Schaeuble
called for more international tough rules for big banks, adding
that the U.S. government shared the German view that there
should be some easing of the burden for smaller banks.
The ECB is on Thursday expected to resist calls to tighten
policy as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk elections
in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in populist,
anti-establishment sentiment.
