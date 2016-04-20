BERLIN, April 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday it made no sense for interest rates to be held at zero or below for a long time.

"A long period with zero and negative interest rates is not a sensible situation," Schaeuble said, adding that more growth via reforms would free the European Central Bank from the "excessive demands" of an incomplete currency union.

Several German politicians have recently criticised the ECB, which in March unveiled a large stimulus package that included cutting its deposit rate deeper into negative territory, expanding asset buys and offering free loans to the corporate sector to stimulate growth.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)