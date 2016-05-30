(Adds quote)
BERLIN May 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday that the European Central Bank's
responsibility for the entire euro zone meant the institution
was not implementing the best monetary policy for Germany.
He said it was necessary to recognise that "the ECB has to
pursue a policy in a currency union for all 19 member states
that is not the optimal monetary policy for Germany".
Schaeuble also said that all institutions, including the
ECB, needed to be open to being debated publicly.
In recent weeks the ECB has been subject to criticism from
some German politicians for its ultra-low interest rates.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Toby Chopra)