FRANKFURT Feb 24 The president of the European
Central Bank, Mario Draghi, told the head of the Eurogroup of
finance ministers in a letter that Greece's proposed list of
reforms offered a valid starting point for the successful
conclusion of a review of its programme.
Following is the text of the letter from Draghi, which is
addressed to Jeroen Dijsselbloem and dated Feb. 24:
My Staff has reviewed the list of measures which the Greek
authorities submitted yesterday evening. Our initial impression
is that the document covers a wide range of reform areas and in
this sense, it is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid
starting point for a successful conclusion of the review.
However, as we expected it was not possible for the
authorities to elaborate on concrete proposals and commitments
that can be assessed by the institutions in respect to growth,
public finances and financial stability. Given the very limited
time available, this is understandable.
I assume that it is clear that the basis for concluding the
current review, and also for any future arrangements, will be
the existing commitments in the current Memorandum of
Understanding and the Memorandum of Economic and Financial
Policies (MEFP).
In this context we note that the commitments outlined by the
authorities differ from existing programme commitments in a
number of areas. In such cases, we will have to assess during
the review whether measures which are not accepted by the
authorities are replaced with measures of equal or better
quality in terms of achieving the objectives of the programme.
I would also again urge the Greek authorities to act swiftly
to stabilise the payment culture and refrain from any unilateral
action to the contrary.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)