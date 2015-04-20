FRANKFURT, April 20 The European Central Bank cannot promise to fund Greece and its banks regardless of the circumstances but is convinced that the country will not leave the euro, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

"We are convinced at the ECB that there will be no Greek exit. The Treaty does not foresee that a country can be formally, legally expelled from the euro. We think it should not happen," Constancio told lawmakers in the European Parliament.

"The ECB thinks that the Greek banks are solvent," he said.

"We have been forthcoming but I cannot promise ... that we will fund Greece whatever the situation and the amount and the conditions." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Jonathan Gould)