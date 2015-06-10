FRANKFURT, June 10 The departure of any country
from the euro zone would be a warning sign for Europe, one of
the European Central Bank's top officials said on Wednesday,
adding that he expected Greece to stay inside the currency bloc.
"I refuse to discuss a Greek exit from the euro area because
we are not working within that framework," Benoit Coeure, a
member of the ECB's Executive Board, told French publication La
Croix.
"We are financing the Greek economy and we are working
alongside the IMF and the European Commission to secure an
agreement with Athens, with the aim of keeping Greece in the
euro area," he said.
"If, one day, a country were to leave the euro area, that
would be a serious warning sign for Europe because the question
would inevitably arise as to whether such a scenario could be
repeated," he added.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Gareth Jones)