VIENNA, June 22 Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) for Greek banks has been extended until the end of today, the head of Austria's central bank said on Monday, signalling that what happens to it in the future depends on the outcome of negotiations with Athens.

"(ELA) runs precisely for one day because there is a summit meeting (of leaders) to deal with the Greek question and the ECB, sensibly enough, did not want to anticipate the result," Ewald Nowotny told journalists on the sidelines of a conference.

"That is why credit has been extended for one day. Then we will see what the result of the summit is," said Nowotny, who also sits on the decision-making Governing Council that sets ECB policy.

He said that the Governing Council, which is made up of central bank chiefs from around the euro zone and the ECB's executive, would talk again by phone to discuss the outcome of the euro zone leaders' summit.