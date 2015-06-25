FRANKFURT, June 25 European Central Bank policy-setters kept the limit on Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks unchanged at a telephone conference of its Governing Council on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The decision, which is the second day in a row that the decision-making body of euro zone central bank chiefs and the ECB's executive held the limit steady, means that such funding now stands at around 89 billion euros ($99 billion), the source said. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)