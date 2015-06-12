* Central banks prepares to pare back emergency funds for
Greece
* Stay of execution gives Athens weeks to strike deal
* Central-bank support vital for Greek banks and country
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, June 12 Fearful that one of euro
zone's members could drop out of the bloc, the European Central
Bank is set to keep Greece on a funding drip until the end of
the month but a default will leave it little choice but to start
turning off life support.
As political negotiations to release euro zone loans for
Athens descend into chaos, it has fallen to the ECB to keep
Greece afloat, by allowing the country and its lenders run up an
ever higher overdraft with the euro zone.
Greece must repay the International Monetary Fund 1.6
billion euros by the end of June if it is to avoid a default
that could push it out of the euro.
The mood is darkening not only amongst political leaders but
also the 19 euro zone central bank chiefs who, together with the
ECB's executive, have approved 83 billion euros of back-up
funding for Greece's banks.
People familiar with the debate amongst this group told
Reuters that central bankers are preparing to pare back this
Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) if no political agreement
is reached.
"As long as discussion are in progress with some hope of a
deal it would be crazy for the ECB to withdraw ELA," said one
person familiar with the discussions.
"If Greece declared default, everything would change. It
would be very hard for the ECB to authorize financing with
collateral of a debtor in default."
Other people familiar with the matter shared this view. "A
cap on ELA (Emergency Liquidity Assistance) and capital controls
are only a matter of time," one person told Reuters, pointing to
a default as the crunch moment.
The prospect of an end to ECB support raises the stakes for
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to clinch an agreement
with the euro zone for loans in return for economic reforms.
Without central bank cash to prop up Greece's weakling
banks, which have seen deposits shrivel, controls on the
withdrawal of cash appear unavoidable.
Lending would evaporate and euros would become scarce,
dealing the already weak economy a mortal blow.
BANK RUN
Pressure has long been building for a change of tack at the
ECB. Its President Mario Draghi recently acknowledged the
debate, saying that he and his peers had been considering the
discount on security that Greek banks use to tap funding.
If this were to be raised, it would gradually choke off such
support.
"We'll have to see again ... how things are, what is the
state of negotiations, what is the state of markets. In other
words, how the evolution ... affects the quality of the Greek
debt," Draghi told journalists.
For now, the critics are silent, according to a person who
attends bi-monthly meetings of the euro zone central bank heads
in Frankfurt. They want to give Athens one final chance over
roughly another fortnight to strike a deal.
Even at that stage some voices would argue for leniency.
"There is no automatic connection between, say, a default
of the Greek government and the insolvency of the Greek banks,"
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio told journalists recently, a
signal that they may be allowed to continue tapping central-bank
funding. Banks that are 'solvent' qualify.
But this would almost certainly not be possible if Greece
were to fail to repay almost 3.5 billion euros of bonds bought
by the ECB on July 20. Another tranche of ECB-owned bonds of
almost 3.2 billion euros falls due on August 20.
"The trigger for a serious review of the emergency fund
support for Greece and a review of Greek collateral will happen
when Greece misses a debt payment to the ECB," said one of the
officials.
For now, many at the ECB are frozen, watching to see what
Greece will do. "The feeling is that we have done everything we
can and now it's up to them," one central bank official said.
But patience is wearing thin.
"There is a hardening view in Berlin that if you grant any
concessions to Greece, it will discourage others such as
Portugal from following the rules," said Marcel Fratzscher, who
heads the Berlin-based DIW economic research institute.
"If it were to come to a Grexit, I think that the German
government would go probably along with it."
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Frank
Siebelt in Frankfurt and Reuters bureaux; Editing by Giles
Elgood)