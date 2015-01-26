BERLIN Jan 26 ECB board member Benoit Coeure
said in a newspaper interview published on Monday that the
European Central Bank would not take part in any debt cut for
Greece.
"It is not up to the ECB to decide whether Greece needs debt
relief," Coeure told the German business daily Handelsblatt.
"But it's absolutely clear that we cannot agree to a debt
relief that includes Greek bonds that are located at the ECB,"
he said, adding this would not be possible for legal terms.
Coeure also said European governments needed to implement
reforms and consolidate their national budgets to create
sustainable growth and jobs.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Robert Birsel)